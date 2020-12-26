Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Jerrod Miller, Krista Miller to Ty Boehringer, two part lots, $121,000.

Zachary Allen to Zachary Allen, trustee, Allen Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $0.

City of Troy to Community Improvement Corp., $0.

937 Investments to Glenrose Ventures, two part lots, $96,000.

Chad Kennedy to Joel Broome, Mandy Broome, one lot, $327,400.

John Kempainen, Kathleen McKinley to John Campbell, Vickie Campbell, a part lot, $189,900.

John Campbell, Vickie Campbell to Colby Furlong, Erika Furlong, a part lot, $271,000.

Brian Fowle, Melissa Fowle to Prefer Homes, one lot, $0.

Harbor West Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., three lots, $0.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Margaret Dobbins, Faqir Usman, one lot, $336,400.

Richard Wall, Sheila Wall to Benjamin Holtvoigt, Jillian Holtvoigt, one lot, $389,000.

Steven Bigelow to Steven Bigelow, Sandra Hewitt, one lot, $0.

Elizabeth Fields, Randall Fields to Richard Pierce Investment, one lot, $72,900.

Abbey Hewitt, Adam Hewitt to Christopher Bell, Leah Bell, one lot, $325,000.

Michael Duran, Sarah Duran to Chiyori Tsuchiya, one lot, $200,000.

SBS Investments to KPM Real Estate LCL, four lots, one part lot, $720,000.

Melinda Kennedy, Tyler Kennedy to Melinda Kennedy, Tyler Kennedy, one lot, $0.

3 Gen D to Emily Huber, Samuel Huber, one lot, $102,900.

Corena Kirk, Robert Kirk to Kelcey Gallimore, one lot, $145,000.

Linda Long to Joseph Shemo, Rachel Shemo, one lot, $240,000.

Angela Hockett to Pamela Bornhorst, one lot, one part lot, $175,000.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders, $35,900.

Joyce Grooms to Bradley Green, Brittany Gree, one lot, $206,000.

Hollie Fuentes to Chad Kennedy, one lot, $490,000.

Cathy Martines, Christian Martins to Andrew Williams, Marie Williams, one lot, $289,900.

PIQUA

Christine Wills, David Wills to Garbry Road Estates, $35,900.

Tammy Longacre, Terry Longacre, Tammy Perry to Cody Wagner, Katie Wagner, one lot, $90,000.

Gregory Curtis, Kristi Curtis to Andrew Troy, Nicole Troy, one lot, $135,900.

Brittney Karn, Lucas Karn to Austin Lear, two part lots, $134,900.

Carmen Vogler, Damon Vogler to Benutzer Development VI Ltd., two part lots, $63,700.

Elmer Hall III, Penny Hall to Sarah Breeneman, one lot, $1

44,000.

Cedna Cardo, Cadena Hartley, Ryan Hartley to Olivia Nicodemus, Raymond Nicodemus, one lot, $73,000.

Jack Gilson to Elmer Hall, Penny Hall, one lot, $53,000.

David Littlejohn, Michelle Littlejohn to David Littlejohn, $0.

Melissa batsman to Mara Arnett, one lot, $63,500.

DJO Home Rentals to Patricia Reynolds, Richard Reynolds Jr., a part lot, $155,000.

Correna Howard, Sandra Vollmer, attorney in fact to Donald Motter, one lot, one part lot, $222,500.

Pamela Huffman, successor trustee, Huffman Family Trust to Pamela Huffman, one lot, $0.

Michael Havenar, Tammie Jo Havenar to Ian Hubbard, one lot, $85,000.

One Life Property Solutions to Douglas Williams, a part lot, $153,000.

Estate of Jeffery Mars, Lewis Marrs to Gregory Thomas, one lot, $155,000.

Estate of James Bolen, June Trolinger, executor to Marcella Bercot, Robert Bercot, two lots, $85,000.

COVINGTON

Marsha Scherer, Mark Wendel, Matthew Wendel, Michael Wendel, William Wendel, successor trustee, William Wendel Revocable Living Trust to William Wendel, a part lot, $0.

Estate of Joseph Lauber, Lisa Meredith, executor to Jeffrey Richmond Jr., Savanna Richmond, three lots, $167,600.

TIPP CITY

Lisa Shockley to Jonathan Stumpf, two part lots, $275,000.

Stanley Evans to Benjamin Evans, Charmel Evans, one lot, $200,000.

LIsa Gerace, Robert Gerace, Lisa McIntosh to Kevin Goff, Morgan Goff, one lot, $165,100.

NVR Inc. to Christopher Davis, Stephanie Davis, one lot, $336,200.

Rhonda Demiryapar, Tamer Demiryapar to Evelyn Mote, Ray Otto, one lot, $470,000.

Crossroads Christian Fellowship, Grace Communion Tipp City, Worldwide Church of God to Charis Ministry, one lot, $249,900.

Fieldstone Partners to Denlinger and Sons Builders, one lot, $72,000.

Rhonda Harding to Karen Poteet, one lot, $420,000.

Andrea Hoover, Nicholas Hoover to Andrea Hoover, trustee, Nicholas Hoover, trustee, Hoover Family Trust, one lot, $0.

Denlinger and Sons Builders Ltd. To Jacob Schmidtt, Kimra Schmidt, one lot, $587,000.

WEST MILTON

Templeton Rentals to Cody Vencill, one lot, $65,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Baljinder Sidhu, Jaskirat Sidhu, Vanessa Sidhu, Avtar Singh to Mannered Kaur, Balar Singh, two lots, $360,000.

Melissa Mougey, Randall Mougey to Samuel Gong, two lots, $306,000.

Lon Arnett to Regina Arnett, two lots, $0.

Jose Hirlado, Jose Morales, Wanda Quiles to Jose Hiralado, Wanda Negron Quiles, two lots, $0.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,200.

Jennifer Moorman to Kimberly Wollenhaupt, two lots, $225,900.

NVR Inc. to Brian Cavaliero, Amber King, two lots, $278,400.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

BROWN TWP.

Cindy Tilton, Terry Tilton to Amanda Barnett, Michael Barnett, three lots, $198,000.

Estate of Janet Newberg, Jamie Newberg, executor to Christie Rickmon, Terry Rickmon, 5.0 acres, $140,000.

Mary Beth Ditmer, Mary Beth Freeman, Sheryl Freeman, Thomas Freeman, Jacqueline Freeman Taylor Grueser, Judith Surovec to Diane Yingst, John Yingst, 79.929 acres, $660,000.

CONCORD TWP.

3 Gen D LLC to John Herrmann, Pamela Herrmann, $129,900.

Candace Lee to Abbey Hewitt, Adam Hewitt, 9.124 acres, $525,000.

Lowell Bowman, Mary Bowman to Elizabeth Tulles, Harry Tulles, one lot, $275,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Debbie Rush, Richard Rush to Christopher Elliott, 1.96 acres, $134,900.

Mary Beth Ditmer, Mary Beth Freeman, Sheryl Freeman, Thomas Freeman, Jacqueline Freeman Taylor Grueser, Judith Surovec to JKJ Land Holdings, 76.598 acres, $905,300.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Dawn Gross, Todd Gross to Casandra Reynolds, 0.509 acres, $129,000.

MONROE TWP.

Hondo Imwalle, Kimberly Imwalle to Yenney Properties, $190,000.

Bryan Ligon, Teresa Ligon to Douglas Kuhns, Monica Kuhns, one lot, $240,000.

Christopher Johnson, Melissa Johnson to Brooke Tucker, James Tucker, $226,000.

Fully Reclaimed Properties to Alexis Ford, Steve Ford Jr., 0.508 acres, $141,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Charles Luthman, Paula Luthman to Jeffrey Luthman, 2.501 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Lacey Nelson, Matthew Nelson to James Templeton, Megan Templeton, 1.8051 acres, $325,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Colleen Christy, Richard Christy to Christy Construction, 3.598 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Janet Nees, Lowell Nees to Barbara McVety Keystone Preservation Trust, Michele Hutcherson, trustee, one lot, $246,000.

UNION TWP.

Serena Bradley, Timothy Bradley to Triple D and B LL, one lot, $147,500.

Stacey Martin, Wesley Martin to W-Martin Estates, 0.798 acre, 11.460 acres, $0.

Terry Baisden to Hasten Sulfridge Jr., Joanne Sulfridge, 4.0 acres, $250,500.

Barbara Thompson to Kim Conley, 3.908 acres, $0.

Gough and Link Properties to Milers Grove Storage, $0.