College briefs

Crowe recognized at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Isabelle Caroline Crow, of Tipp City, a sophomore majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Ohio Dominican University announces dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Paige Boehringer, of Covington, Jacob Daniel, of Troy, and Caitlin Palivec, of Troy, were recently named to the dean’s list at Ohio Dominican University for the fall semester.

In order to make dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Thee recognized at Capital University

BEXLEY — Jackson Thee, of West Milton, was recently named to Capital University’s provost’s list for the fall semester.

To be named to the list, full-time degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.7 to 3.849.

Capital University announces president’s list

BEXLEY — The following local students were named to Capital University’s president’s list for the fall semester:

• Angie Broussard, of Tipp City

• Darcy Franck, of Tipp City

• Kam Lee, of Piqua

To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Ohio Dominican announces fall graduates

COLUMBUS — The following local students recently graduated from Ohio Dominican University:

• Kenton Dickison, of Pleasant Hill, earning a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.

• Darren Kaiser, of Troy, earning a Master of Education in Educational Leadership.