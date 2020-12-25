NEW CARLISLE — Viola C. Ward, age 92, formerly of New Carlisle, OH passed away on December 18, 2020 at the Dayspring Nursing Home, Fairborn, OH. She was born on October 26, 1928 in Miami County to the late Jesse and Dewey Schaefer.

Viola was married to John E. Ward for 44 years prior to his death in 1992. She is survived by one son, Larry Ward and daughter-in-law, Rosie of New Carlisle and four daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki J. (Gary) Tipps of Piqua, Debra A. Fuller of Springfield, Marlene K. Reid of New Carlisle and Rita L. (Melvin) Edwards of Fayetteville, NC. Viola is survived by brothers, Vernon, Ernest, David and one sister, Nancy. Viola has 10 grandchildren (2 deceased her), 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of the Troy Baptist Temple.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH with Pastor Rick Arrowood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.