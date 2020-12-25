NEW CARLISLE — Ruth L. Gheen, age 90, of New Carlisle, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 6th, 1930 in Troy, Ohio the daughter of Henry and Sadie (Sherman) Bitzow.

Ruth was a mom to many and dedicated over 30 years to the Clark County Special Olympics where she started the bowling league, which grew to over 120 bowlers. She was a past Royal Matron in Amaranth and a 4-H advisor. She especially loved her family and gifting others with her baked goods. She was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Ruth is survived by her two sons: Dale M. (Kathy) Gheen of Springfield and David M. (Tiana) Gheen of New Carlisle; her grandchildren: Daniel L. Gheen, Sarah R. (Jaysen Rump) Gheen, Katy M. (Kent Hirtzinger) Trick, Kari M. (Vince) Clements. Three great-grandchildren: Noah, Oliver and Norah and her beloved cat, Penny.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Leroy Gheen; a son, Richard L. Gheen; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jo Gheen and a sister, Mary Jo Little.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 30th at 12 noon at the West Enon Church of God, 4800 Snider Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am. until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made in Ruth’s honor to the family to be given to cause close to her heart.