PIQUA — Ruth L. Baumann, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 6, 1936 in Lowell, Massachusetts to the late Harold and Phylis Wilkins.

She married John S. “Jack” Baumann October 16, 1954 at Hascom Air Force Base in Massachusetts; he preceded her in death February 20, 2018.

Survivors include a son, John S. “Jack” (Angie) Baumann III of Piqua; five grandchildren, Eric (Elizabeth) Baumann, Adam (Amy) Baumann, Randy (Renee) Blankley Jr., John Thomas “T.J.” (Alex) Cheney, Danielle (Justin) Baker; and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Leah Ann Baumann Gray, a brother, three sisters, and four infant children.

Mrs. Baumann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a key volunteer at the Piqua Heritage Festivals. She enjoyed camping especially at Hickory Hills Campground, and was an avid hobbyist, artist and loved dancing with her husband, Jack. Having a husband in the military allowed for them to travel many places, the favorite being Alaska, the place her family called home. They enjoyed all the outdoor activities Alaska had to offer and endured the big earthquake in 1964. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A private service for her family will be conducted at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.