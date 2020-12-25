Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes you 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Pastor Greg Morrow will present the sermon series “The Kingdom of God: Living in Character and Power of Christ.” You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY – Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the December sermon series, “Searching For Christmas.” Simply find the only thing that matters, which is Christ in Christmas.

The community is always welcome; TLC will open its doors this Sunday with its worship service starting at 10 a.m. Masks are now mandatory in Ohio and must be worn indoors. You can also live stream this service on Facebook.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

Reverend Holst presides over the annual “ Carols & Lessons” service. Organist is Karen Bocko. All are welcome. The rules of social distancing will be followed.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA- Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main Street, Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

St. Bonafice Annual Quilt Raffle underway

PIQUA — This year’s quilt raffle features a 90-inch x 125-inch quilt in the Floral Grandeur Pattern. Jo Gast and Peg White cross-stitched the quilt blocks; Rose Hemm assembled them. Janet Lee completed the machine quilting; Michelle Patrizio added the binding.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Raffle tickets may be purchased by sending donation to St. Boniface Parish, 310 S. Downing, Piqua, Ohio 45356. Please include name/phone number and write “quilt” on the envelope. Quilt raffle tickets can also be purchased online at http://stbonifaceoktoberfest.org. The winning ticket will be drawn on Dec. 31, 2020.

For additional info, send email to stbonifacequilt@gmail.com or call the parish office at 937-773-1656. All proceeds from the quilt raffle benefit the parish’s Oktoberfest.

Preschool spots open

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church has a few morning and afternoon spots left for preschool ages 3-5 years old.

Call Pam Rice, preschool director, at the church office at 937-368-2470 or 937-216-6645.