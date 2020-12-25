MARK A. WINTROW

PIQUA — Mark Allen Wintrow, age 52, of Piqua, went home to be with his Lord, surrounded by his loving family at 3:35 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence. Mark was born in Piqua on November 29, 1968 to the late Russell and Marilyn (Brush) Wintrow. On May 3, 1990, in Piqua, he married Julie (Latham) Wintrow and she survives.

Mark is also survived by his son and daughters-in-law: Matthew & Chelsea Wintrow and Michael & Tasha Wintrow, all of Piqua; two special nieces and one nephew: Charity Toon and Brooke & Kyle Thompson; his beloved dog, Ming; one brother: Scott Wintrow, Troy; two grandchildren: Madyson Wintrow, Kaleb Wintrow, and a grandson on the way in May 2021.

He is preceded in death by his sister: Carla Wintrow.

Mark graduated from Piqua High School in 1988 and maintained the furnaces at Piqua Emory Foundry for 18 years. He loved having barbeques, camping, and watching races at Shadybowl Speedway. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral survives will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice Nurse, Kelli Gordon, for all of her loving care and support during Mark’s illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.