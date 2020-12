PIQUA—John William Lucas, Jr., age 83, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 8:07 PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday. December 28, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with Rev. John B. Vaughan, Jr. officiating, with full military honors being presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.