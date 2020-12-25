Helping out man’s best friend

TROY — Even with the Christmas season ending, Miami County’s furry friends are still in need of gifts.

“We rely pretty heavily on donations. Without those donated items, we can’t get the items that our pets need,” Miami County Animal Shelter Manager Morgan Howard said. “It makes the environment better for (the animals). For the toys, it gives them something to do, it relaxes them and it keeps their mind off of just sitting in there.”

Items the shelter is in consistent need of range from dog and cat food of varying types, to dog beds, to toys for both animals. Currently, the shelter is most in need of toys to keep the animals busy when no one is around to play with them or keep them occupied, soft food for their senior pets on medication as well as puppies and kittens, and large pet beds.

“The majority of our dogs are large breeds, so especially right now in the winter season, they get beds every day. We go through those pretty quickly,” Howard said.

Howard went on to add that the shelter has elevated pet beds that are cleaned and disinfected every day, but the actual pet beds that lay on top of the elevated beds need to be replaced more often during the winter months because the dogs are kept inside the shelter overnight and end up, at times, going to the bathroom in their beds. Having replacement beds to swap out while the shelter washes and dries already-used beds helps both the employees, as well as provides a more comfortable living space for the dogs.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, we just can’t get them back to them the same day with the rotation that goes on,” Howard said.

As far as toys go, the shelter’s Amazon wishlist is filled with everything from chew toys to stuffed animals, with the amount of each they are in need of indicated on each item. According to the shelter, the dogs love stuffed animal toys, and larger breeds are always in need of more durable toys that will last longer. Also found on the wishlist are several supplements, which are integral as most of the dogs that come into the shelter are strays and the supplements help them get back to their full health. Treats are also always welcome.

“With the treats and the wet food, any time that they see us come down the kennel aisle with those items and we give it to them, they’re so happy. It makes a world of a difference in the environment for those guys,” Howard said.

One item that had been top priority for a while was replacement fabric for medium and large dog beds, due to some dogs chewing at the fabric overtime. According to Howard, the shelter recently got a large shipment of replacement fabric due to donations from the community, and will have a strong supply for the foreseeable future.

“Our cats and our dogs, they are so happy when they see the items come in, and we can’t thank the citizens enough for it,” Howard said. “They get on our wishlist and they see what we need for these guys, (and) without their support, we couldn’t do what we do.”

For those unable to donate, Howard emphasized that the shelter is always in need of volunteers to help socialize the animals, work in the outdoor kennels, and help out at shelter events around the county. Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out an application at the shelter or print one off of the shelter’s website and bring it to the shelter.