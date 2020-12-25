CLAIRE A. OAKES

HUBER HEIGHTS — Claire Aileen (Motter) Oakes, age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away at 9:00 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Laurels of Huber Heights. She was born in Piqua on April 1, 1943 to the late Raymond Claire Motter and Thelma (Kinnison) Motter Monroe.

Claire is survived by three sons: Tony (Lora Rudy) Oakes, Troy; Jesse (Abby Simon) Oakes, Troy; and Daniel (Nicki) Oakes, Piqua; two daughters: Kathy (Travis) Oakes-Snow, Piqua; and Rachel (Justin) Goffinet, Huber Heights; siblings: Mary Jane Pearson, Troy; Carolyn Fiebiger, Sidney; Kim Moore, FL; Marion Motter, Xenia; Dale Knife, Piqua; and Doug Monroe, Piqua; 13 grandchildren: Cameron (Holly), Autumn, Shane, Jacob, Paris, Trista, Montgomery, Audrie, Libbie, Logan, Alexis, Byron, and Gavin; and six great-grandchildren: Briley, Kiera, Jayden, Sebastian, Owen, and Nokita.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Raymond Claire Mottor and Thelma Monroe; step-father: George Monroe; and step-siblings: Marianna Dulin and Greg Monroe.

Claire graduated from Piqua Schools in 1961 and continued her education with two years of college. She was a member of Madison Avenue Church of God, Piqua. At the church, she was active in Women of the Church of God, Boy Scouts for 20 years and Girl Scouts for 23 years. Claire was employed in the home care industry.

A graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.