Crews battle large mulch fire

TIPP CITY — Crews from multiple departments battled a large mulch fire on Thursday afternoon, south of Tipp City

Tipp City Fire Department was dispatched to BR Mulch Company at 620 Ginghamsburg Road around 1;30 p.m. on a reported mulch fire.

First Responders and sheriff’s deputies arriving on the scene reported flames shooting 20-30 feet into the air.

Mutual aid engines and tankers were requested from West Milton, Bethel Township, Vandalia, and Butler Township.

Deputies closed Ginghamsburg Road for nearly an hour due to heavy traffic.

Officials on the scene requested Miami County 9-1-1 dispatchers to notify the Ohio EPA reference the blaze.

No further details are yet available.