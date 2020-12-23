Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 17

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to Duke Park for a vehicle being parked after hours around 11 p.m. The driver was charged with OVI and in possession of firearms.

FAKE CASH: An officer responded to Panera Bread on a report of someone trying to pass counterfeit money. The suspect left prior to arrival.

Dec. 18

THEFT: An officer responded to Q Nail and Tan salon for a female who failed to pay for nail services. Nicole Walker, 38, of Fort Loramie, was charged with theft.

FAKE CASH: A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to the Budget Inn for a male who passed out from an overdose. He was revived by medics after several doses of Narcan and transported to the Troy Hospital.

DISORDERLY: Elijah Perkins, 18, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

DISORDERLY: Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 19

POSSESSION: An officer stopped a vehicle on the West Market and Grant for a traffic violation. The driver’s license was suspended and the passenger was charged for possession of suspected drugs. Registered owner cited with wrongful entrustment.

POSSESSION: Jeremy Cherry, 28, of Anna, was charged with possession of marijuana in the area of Mulberry and Race atreets.

DISORDERLY: Kristina Petty, 44, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct after she flagged down an officer at the Marathon Station in the 800 block of West Main Street. She was found to be under the influence of meth and her father picked her up at the scene.

ASSAULT: An assault at Goodwill was reported.

OVERDOSE: A drug overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. Erica Keeton, 37, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

PURSUIT: Officers assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol with a pursuit in the city limits.

OVI: Martaya Alexander, 25, of Troy, was charged with OVI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.225 in the area of North Market and East Water Street.

Dec. 20

DRUG ISSUE: Wayland Block, 45, of Troy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia at the Shell station on Dorset Road.

Dec. 21

THEFT: A theft was reported at Staunton Commons apartments.

BURGLARY: A resident reported a past burglary in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

DISORDERLY: Heather Savoie, 35, of Piqua, and Stacy Wilson, 37, of Sidney, were both charged with disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

POSSESSION: Brandon Webb, 35, at-large, was charged with possession drug abuse at Motel 6.