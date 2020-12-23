Search warrant results in arrests

TROY — Two people were arrested Tuesday following a narcotics search warrant being executed.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives executed a narcotics search warrant at 1580 Windridge Place, Apt. D, Troy. The search warrant was the culmination of a several month-long narcotics investigation.

Items seized included methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and approximately $3,000 in cash.

Victor L. Washington, 32, of Troy, was arrested for trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of fentanyl. Washington is currently on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for drug trafficking.

Washington was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Lea A. Dillon, 23, of Troy, also was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail and charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances. Dillon also had an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Bond was set at $40,000 for Washington and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 29. Dillon’s bond was set at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing also set for 1 p.m. Dec. 29.