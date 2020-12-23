Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Dec. 15

FRAUD: Male subject reported his information was used to open a direct deposit account for unemployment.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer dispatched to a fraud complaint in reference to an unknown person trying to file unemployment using the complainant’s identity.

DOMESTIC: Officer responded to 400 block of South Downing Street where subject got upset over not being able to purchase drugs and threw a chair, which hit his mother after it hit an oven. Mother had no injury.

SUSPICIOUS: Officer responded to 222 Cleveland St. in reference to a hit/skip crash. Reporting party indicated they only had a small scratch on their vehicle and did not want a crash report. Reporting party was able to give a general description of the suspect vehicle, and was concerned they were OVI.

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT: Officer responded to a call referencing a female receiving multiple calls from an unknown subject. Contact was made with the suspect and it was found to be a foreign male trying to sell products.