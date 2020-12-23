Organizations receive donation

TROY — The First Place Food Pantry and the Lincoln Community Center recently received $2,500 each through the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pella Corporation, to positively impact residents in need during the 2021 holiday season.

“We are grateful to be able to support our local community through these grants to the First Pace Food Pantry and the Lincoln Community Center. Pella is proud to partner with our excellent area organizations to help ensure our residents have the resources they need this holiday season,” said Pella Corporation’s Troy Plant Manager Jenni Hanna.

This new Pella facility began hiring employees in September 2020, and now has nearly 200 employees; the location officially opened this month.

“We are looking forward to building long-term partnerships in our community, as well as our continued growth,” said Hanna.

The First Place Food Pantry is independently operated in Troy. With more than 45 dedicated volunteers, the pantry serves approximately 5,000 families a year in the Troy and Casstown communities. To learn more, visit First Place Food Pantry.

The Lincoln Community Center provides educational and recreational facilities, as well as tools and resources that cater to patrons of all ages in the Troy community. The center offers numerous programs for children, adults and seniors. For over 150 years, the Lincoln Community Center has served as a haven for residents of Troy looking for an inclusive, vibrant and invigorating environment where everyone is welcome. To learn more, visit Lincoln Community Center.