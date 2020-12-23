Miami County Office Sheriff’s reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 17

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to a Concord Twp. residence for a fraud complaint. The reporting party sent a scammer $1,000 over the phone with gift cards. This case is pending further investigation.

Dec. 18

THEFT: A resident in the area of Branch Run Road, Tipp City, reported items missing from his property.

Dec. 19

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy responded to the 6254 U.S. Route 40 Lot 38 at the Sunshine mobile home park in Bethel Township for an active fire.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy spoke with the property owner in the area of 400 East Peterson Road in Staunton Twp. Neighbors in the area had reported to the owner suspicious vehicles in the area at night. The property owner requested extra patrols of the area when available.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Calumet Road, Union Twp., for a suspicious complaint. The owner advised that a white female with glasses and brown hair came onto their porch and looked at two packages. One was an Amazon package and the other was a Chewy package. The female looked at both packages and left without taking them. Her vehicle was parked in the driveway and the door left open as she came up to the porch. The vehicle appears to possibly be a gray four-door Toyota Camry or Corolla. They just wanted to pass this information to the sheriff’s office if there are package thefts in the area. A video was obtained and passed on to the rest of the agency.

Dec. 20

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail about an inmate conveying illegal drugs into the facility. Jail staff advised the inmate would need to be transported to UVMC to be evaluated by medical staff. The inmate was transported to UVMC without incident. This case is pending further investigation.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to Laughman Road near North Shiloh Road for a medic assist involving a male that was slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. After further investigation, Chase A. Courtney was arrested for OVI and improperly handling of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to an identity theft fraud complaint in Newberry Twp. The victim received a letter in the mail from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services stating he had filed for unemployment. The victim stated he has never filed for unemployment and requested a report regarding the matter.

Dec. 21

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint in the 9000 block of Palmer Road, Bethel Twp. The deputy called the complainant who advised that a former employee still has a company vehicle and has not returned any calls in the last two weeks. The employee is also in possession of a company computer and cellphone. This case is pending further investigation.