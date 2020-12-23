TROY — Eunice E. Evilsizor, age 91, of Troy, OH passed away at her home on December 22, 2020. She was born on January 3, 1929 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Robert Ruel and Amy (Carr) Eggers.

She is survived by her children: Linda Erwin, James Robert Erwin, Joseph Lee Erwin and Kona Lynn Bixler; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Gary L. Evilsizor in 2017; two brothers: James and Clifford; two sisters: Kathleen and Corrine; and son: Ronald Erwin.

She was a longtime member of the Grace Baptist Church in Troy. She was retired from Hobart Brothers Company after 43 years of service. She also served private families as a seamstress and cleaner for many years.

Services will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg with Pastor Charles Pausley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11-12PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.