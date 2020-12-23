TROY — Donald E. Durst age 91 of Troy, OH passed away at his home on Monday, December 21, 2020. Born February 21, 1929 in Tipp City, OH to William and Marie {Houser} Durst.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Durst and sister, June Shellenbarger.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 70 years; Dorotha {Nealeigh} Durst, Troy, OH, children; Donnie Durst, Sidney, OH, Janie (Mark) Cox, Greenville, OH and Samuel Durst, Sidney, OH, sister; Evelyn Nealeigh, Kettering, OH, 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Don owned and worked his own farm and enjoyed building fences. He loved high school sports; particularly, Miami East basketball and always delighted in attending both the Miami and Darke County Fairs. His greatest love was his family; especially his grandkids.

Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.