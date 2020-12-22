Troy wrestlers continue season with home dual with Northmont, Xenia

TROY — Doug Curnes, like many wrestling coaches in the area, realizes the real story is not in the scores at wrestling matches right now.

The Troy coach is just happy to be having matches.

The Trojans headed into the Christmas break by hosting Northmont and Xenia at the Trojan Activity Center Tuesday night.

“I am surprised and just happy to be wrestling,” Curnes said as wrestlers hope to get to complete this season in the “Covid Era”, something that didn’t happen a year ago. “You never know what is going to happen. Things can change from one day to the next.”

And the Trojans continued to progress as they head towards the Troy Invitational on Jan.9, their next scheduled meet.

“All the wrestlers are doing the things we have asked them to do,” Curnes said.

Troy had plenty of positives on the mat Tuesday, but forfeits caught up with them in losses of 54-24 to Northmont and 48-36 to Xenia.

Against Xenia, Andrew Plunkett (160) and Xavier Poffenberger (170) recorded pins in :38 and 1:03 respectively in the first two matches of the night.

Aaron Oates (132) added a pin in 1:01, Danny Murray (152) had a pin and Caleb Gray (106) and Julian Pulverini (145) both won by forfeit.

Against Northmont, Zach Evans (138) had a pin in 40 seconds, Poffenberger finished off a perfect night by erasing a 4-1 first period deficit with a pin in 2:45 and Parker Nicholds (220) had a pin in 1:50.

Gray added another win by forfeit.

“We got some guys back and are starting to get everybody together,” Curnes said. “That is a good thing. The Troy Invitational is also a good measurement because it is about half way through the season and you start working towards the postseason from there.”

For now, Curnes is happy with the progress and happy his wrestlers continue to have the opportunity to get on the mat.