Troy OKs year-end agenda

TROY — Mayor Robin Oda wished the public a Merry Christmas and hoped for a better year ahead at Monday’s Troy City Council meeting.

President of Council Bill Lutz and council member Bill Twiss were not present for the meeting held at the Bravo Room at the Hobart Arena where the council has been meeting due to social distancing requirements.

”Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, I hope 2021 brings much health — financially and physically — for everybody. Let’s close out 2020 and keep moving,” Oda said, closing out the first year of her four-year mayoral term.

President Pro-tem Bobby Phillips also wished residents a Merry Christmas from himself, his family and on behalf of Lutz.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reminded residents city offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday. Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day for residents that have Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1 pick-up.

During the meeting, council approved the following agenda items:

• A resolution of Necessity for Phase 13 of Sidewalk Replacement Program. Phase 13 includes approximately 113 parcels in the areas along Scott Street from Oak Street to Morehead Street; Martin Street from Race Drive to South Williams Street; Long Street from Race Drive to Ellis Street; Oak Street from 210 to 279; South Counts Street from 215 to 311; South Frank Street from 216 to 233; South Williams Street from 216 to 422; Ellis Street from 215 to 333; and the west side of Ellis Street only, from 402 to 428. In addition, Phase 13 will include new sidewalks to be installed at the undeveloped properties in Pleasant View Estates at 954 Dickerson Drive; 955 Dickerson Drive; 1071 Dickerson Drive; 1110 Dickerson Drive; 1118 Dickerson Drive; 920 Old Nursery Trail; 923 Old Nursery Trail; 929 Old Nursery Trail. The addresses of 908 South Crawford Street, 916 South Crawford Street, and 918 South Crawford Street will also be completed from a previous project.

Property owners will be notified and given until Feb. 27, 2021 to obtain the permit for the sidewalk work. Those permits are good for six months. Properties for which permits are not obtained will then be included in a sidewalk project bid by the city, with the property owners later paying the city for that work or having the cost assessed to the property tax.

• To amend the lease between city and Community Improvement Corp. regarding its lease with Lincoln Community Center.

The amendment changes the lease term to 20 years (instead of the current 10-year with a 10-year renewal) and clarifies maintenance responsibilities of the LCC and the city. The change in the lease term has been requested by the bank from which the LCC is securing a short-term bridge loan for the completion of a major expansion project as some pledges for the project will not be received prior to the completion. This does not create any form of additional obligation on the part of the city. Other lease amendments include the city is to handle the plowing/salting of all the parking lots on the property and LCC to assume the maintenance of all grounds and gutters/downspouts.

• To rezone 212 S. Mulberry St., from M-2, Light Industrial District, to B-3, Central Business District for the purpose of building the Troy Fire Department Station No. 1.

• To grant easement and right-of-way to DP&L for electric extension and maintenance at Lincoln Community Center. Electric facilities have been extended to the new building. DP&L requires language needed for ingress/egress to the property to install and maintain the electric facilities. The document provides for utility installation both overhead and below ground.

In other news:

• An evening with Urban Meyer has been canceled by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce. They plan to reschedule the event for the fall of 2021 and will announce the new date in the spring. The Travis Tritt concert has again been rescheduled to Thursday, May 20, 2021.

• Troy has placed 20 trash receptacles and 10 picnic tables throughout the downtown and 23 benches will be placed around downtown within the next week or two.

• The second round of the annual leaf collection started on Monday, Nov. 30, and will continue through Monday, Jan. 4, weather permitting. A map showing anticipated pickup dates by address is available on the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov/leaf-map.

• The city will be collecting real Christmas Trees from Dec. 28 through Jan. 29. The trees must be free of light strands, decorations, tree stands, and plastic bags.