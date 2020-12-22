Piqua Commission rejects sale of property

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission voted down a resolution to authorize the sale of city owned real estate during a special meeting held virtually Monday.

Following a 35-minute executive session to “consider the appointment, employment or compensation of the city manager,” as well as to “consider the purchase or sale of property for public purposes,” the commission voted unanimously to reject the resolution, which would have authorized the sale of property at 222 Spring St.

This resolution had previously been tabled during the commission’s Dec. 15 meeting.

According to Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing, the prospective buyer had requested remedy of a canal encroachment as part of the proposed sale.

The commission nor Schmiesing gave any explanation or reasoning behind the decision to reject the resolution during Monday’s meeting, which was live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

Requests for comment from Schmiesing went unanswered as of press time.