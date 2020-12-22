KIL S. SCOTT

TROY — Kil Soon (Kim) Scott, 84, of Troy, OH passed away on December 20, 2020 at the Norwood Pines Nursing Home in Sacramento, CA. Kim lived in Troy with her late husband, Bruce A. Scott from 1958 to 2005 after Bruce finished serving duty in Seoul, South Korea.

Kim worked at Piqua Memorial Hospital in Piqua, OH until retirement. Following Bruce’s death in 2005, Kim moved to Sacramento where two daughters, Cheryl Scott Fong and Kat Scott Yarbrough, are living.

Kim is also survived by two other daughters, Terry Scott (Manchester) of Worcester, VT and Melinda Scott of New York City. Surviving grandchildren include Derek Scott and his wife Christina Fong of Sacramento, Jessica Manchester of Worcester, VT, Jeremy Manchester, his wife Kelly Murphy and their son Arlo of Montpelier, Vermont.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be postponed until the family can safely travel to Ohio to lay her to rest beside husband Bruce at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH.