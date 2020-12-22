TROY — Joyce D. Miller, age 76, of Troy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1944 in Troy to the late Homer Bentley and Betty (Kerr) Wilcher.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 36 years: Robert Cecil Miller; children: Bill (Valerie) Oldham of Troy; Kimberly Bramlette of Troy; and Tonia (Peno) Hebb of Christiansburg; eight granddaughters: Brandi, Brooke, Blair, Olivia, Leigha, Ali, Kacee, and April; ten great grandchildren; and siblings: Marsha (Jim) Adkins of FL; Pam Miller of FL; and Ray (Jeanie) Wilcher of FL.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her stepfather: Walter Wilcher; and sister: Brenda Miller.

Joyce retired from Spinaker Coating after 33 years of service.

She loved visiting her Florida family and the beach. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, who called her “Nanny”. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.