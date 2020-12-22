Construction nears end on LCC addition

TROY — Construction of the 21,803-square-foot building addition to the original 1939 Lincoln Community Center (LCC) building is on schedule for completion by the end of the year.

The result of tremendous program usage growth and years of planning, the added space will include a high school regulation gymnasium, lobby/reception area, program/activity rooms, exercise area/locker rooms, staff offices/work areas, kitchen/concession, and storage. All spaces will be Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant. Additional parking also will be part of the addition.

LCC Executive Director Shane Carter said, “2020 has been a once-in-lifetime, difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic and its dramatic impact on our organization. In spite of the incredible challenges, community support and the 155-year legacy as a ‘true community center’ enabled LCC to raise over $4 million in the Legacy Campaign and to be building the new, much-needed addition.”

Carter also said that the public LCC Legacy Campaign, which was started as a quiet campaign in July 2019, will formally end on Jan. 31, 2021. Those interested in being recognized as part of the formal campaign can still donate or pledge through January. He pointed out that the $100,000 matching grant fund is one way to do so. Donors under 24 years of age will get a triple match for up to a $100 donation; any age will get double match for up to $99; and any age will get a one-for-one match from $100 to $1,000.

Following the completion of building construction, installation of furnishings, equipment and program items will be done in January, according to Carter. Planning is underway for a community “LCC Legacy Open House” in the spring.

Karen Boone, LCC Board President, emphasized the heartfelt gratitude that everyone associated with LCC has for the support of this project.

“The unique, historic relationship which LCC has had with those it serves and with the community has resulted in an exceptional campaign and building accomplishment in the most trying of times,” Boone said. “We are committed to honoring that support relationship and the LCC mission as we move into next phase of the Lincoln Community Center Legacy.”

For more information on the LCC campaign and project, contact Shane Carter (937) 335-2715.