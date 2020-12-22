Area briefs

Offices to close

• TROY — In observance of the 2020 holiday season, the Miami County Board of Elections office will be closed from 4 p.m. Dec. 23 until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. A bipartisan team of staff will be “on call” from Dec. 28-31. Voters requiring assistance should send an email to Miami@OhioSOS.gov or call (937) 440-3900 and leave a voicemail. Staff will respond to all inquiries in a prompt fashion.

Voter registration forms, poll worker applications and 2021 candidate guides are available online and in the lobby of the Miami County Courthouse. A secure drop box is also available in the lobby of the courthouse.

Voter registration forms are available online at www.VoteOhio.Gov as well as local public libraries, Miami County Job and Family Services, the license bureau, and in the lobby of the Miami County Courthouse.

Poll worker application packets are available online at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/, VoteOhio.gov, and in the Miami County Courthouse lobby.

Candidate guides for elections in 2021 can be found on www.OhioSOS.gov or in the Miami County Courthouse lobby.

• TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services’ office will close for the holidays at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4. For emergency assistance only call (937)

667-8631.

Tree recycling offered

TROY — In cooperation with the Miami County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, the city of Troy will be collecting non-artificial Christmas trees after Christmas. Pick up will take place from Dec. 28 to Jan. 29.

Please place your tree at the curb for collection. All decorations, lights, and stands must be removed, and the tree must not be in a bag.

For more information, call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at (937) 335-1914.