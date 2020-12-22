APAC receives $400,00o from state’s capital budget

TROY — State Senator Steve Huffman has announced that The Arbogast Performing Arts Center of Miami County was awarded $400,000 from the state’s capital budget for the construction of its building, specifically interior spaces and finishes.

The Arbogast Performing Center will provide artistic and performing arts space and entertainment, educational opportunities for schools and regional communities, and a facility to serve non-profits and businesses.

State Senator Huffman said, “I am proud to support projects in our region that have been included in the state’s capital budget. These projects will continue to make the Miami Valley a great place to live and raise a family and I look forward to seeing this investment make a difference in our community as we work together to recover from a very difficult year.”

The APAC is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

“State Senator Steve Huffman’s role was major in this funding. We were overwhelmed by this support from our state and the impact this funding will play in completing the APAC. We are very grateful to State Senator Huffman for his continued support and investment in our communities and lives of its residents,” executive director Jeanne Ward said. “APAC will be part of enhancing the arts and education for all ages in the Upper Miami Valley Region and being a benefit to economic growth. We have received great support from our communities and we are anxious to open the APAC’s door so all can enjoy all of its many benefits.”

Huffman shared that more than $171 million will be used for economic development and cultural projects for local and regional importance to boost growth and increase opportunities throughout the state.

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center is located along Interstate 75 on Dorset Road in Troy. It will have a 1,250 seated auditorium, banquet capacities to host 300 people on the first floor and 200 on the mezzanine and a private meeting room for parties up to 85. The APAC is an independent non-profit 501(C)(3) organization run by a board of directors. Visit the APAC website at www.arbogastpac.com for more information and a virtual tour of its progress.