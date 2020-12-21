RONALD L. SUPINGER

PIQUA — Ronald “Butch” L. Supinger, age 80, of Piqua, passed away at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. Butch was born in Piqua on March 10, 1940 to the late William and Ollie (Baugh) Supinger. He married Beverly (Millet) Supinger, in Piqua, on November 18, 1961.

Butch is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly Supinger, Piqua; niece: Kellie (Jamie) Stidham, Piqua; and nephews: Jeff Arnold, Tuscan, AZ; Brad (Laura) Bemus, Troy, OH; and Bart (Lisa Oksman) Bemus, Eugene, OR. He is preceded in death by his sister: Belva Bemus.

Butch graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1958. He worked at BF Goodrich in Troy for 38 years, and part time at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home for 42 years. Butch was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. He liked to read newspapers and loved going to auctions. Butch enjoyed traveling and his favorite places to visit were Alaska, Hawaii, and Germany. For many years, Butch liked spending the winter months in Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Todd Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11-1 on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 West Ash Street, Piqua, OH 45356. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.