Pet of the Week

Meet Sawyer

Hello everyone! My name is Sawyer and I was found wondering around lost. l am now available for adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. I am an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix, believed to be about 5 years old. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.