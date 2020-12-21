BETTY HINKLE

PIQUA — Betty (Kemp) Hinkle passed away December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hinkle on February 8, 2018, and her grandson Aaron Allenbaugh on July 19, 2019.

Betty retired as manager of the Hallmark Store when it was located on Covington Avenue. She loved her job and ensured her grandchildren had the latest ornaments every year. After she retired, she and Carl traveled to Florida many times and loved to work puzzles and meet their friends at Wendy’s and the Dairy Queen.

She will be missed by her son Steven (Brenda) Allenbaugh and grandchildren Eric (Nicole) Allenbaugh, Katherine Allenbaugh, Michael Allenbaugh, and great grandchildren Madeline and Mitchell Allenbaugh.