BECKY J. FISHER

TROY — Becky Jean Fisher, age 74, of Troy passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 6, 1946 to the late Dwane and Jean (Foster) Shiverdecker.

She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” Fisher of Troy; daughter, Melissa (Kevin) King of Las Vegas, NV; son, Matthew Grubb of Troy; sister, Lynn (Gordon) Fetters of Ansonia, OH; brother, Mark (Terry) Shiverdecker of Sidney, OH; and grandchildren, Carter and Kennedy King of Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her first husband, Rodger Grubb, who passed away in August of 1985.

Becky worked at Citizen Bank in Greenville, OH, K-Mart, and Third Savings Bank in Tipp City, OH. She loved reading but lately spent time at Goodwill collecting clocks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when COVID passes. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.