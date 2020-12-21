COVINGTON — Barbara Hindmarch, 81, of Covington, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Stanley Hindmarch and a granddaughter, Amanda Zamudio.

She is survived by three daughters, Laura Stivers of Westlake, Mary Eilerman and husband Steve of Sidney, and Margaret McKinley and husband Bert of Clanton, AL. There are six surviving granddaughters, Sarah Stivers of Ormand Beach, FL, Leah Stivers of Westlake, Gabrielle Zamudio of Sidney, Elizabeth & Reese Staffan of Xenia, Anne & Michael Smith and great-grandson Emmett of Columbus, and Maria Brady of Chesapeake, VA.

Arrangements are being provided by Moore Funeral Home, Covington. There will be no public viewing or calling hours.