Piqua wrestlers fifth at MVL Duals; Covington second at Versailles

VANDALIA — The Piqua wrestling team took fifth-place at the MVL Duals Saturday.

Landon Marton (182 pounds) led the Indians, going 3-0 to take first place.

Martin had two pins, but the key match was with Vandalia-Butler’s Connor Stevens.

Martin was trailing 8-7 when he got a takedown in the final 20 seconds to secure the win.

Averi Wiley (106) and Max Kaye (126) both finished second.

Wiley went 1-1 with a pin, while Kaye went 2-1 with a pin.

Peyton Offenbacher (113), Dylan Warvel (138) and Isaac Bushnell (160) all finished fourth.

Warvel was 2-2 with two pins, while Bushnell was 2-3 with two pins.

Also competing for Piqua were Brady Mikolajewski (120), Isaac Waters (132) and Jonathan Stavinoha (285).

Bucc wrestlers

finish second

VERSAILLES —Covington’s high school wrestling team was edged out by Versailles, 32-30, to take second place out of 12 teams at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.

The Buccs went 4-1 overall, defeating Ben Logan 58-12, Lehman 72-12, Troy 78-6 and Brookville 46-24.

Going undefeated on the day for the Buccs were Michael Hagan (113, 2 pins), Jericho Quinter (120, 2 pins), Kellan Anderson (126, 5 pins), Cael Vanderhorst (138, 3 pins), Jensen Wagoner (182, 3 pins) and Duncan Cooper (220, 2 pins).

Carson Taylor (106, 2 pins), Connor Sindelir (152, pin) and Trentin Alexander (170, pin) all finished with just one loss at the tournament. Also winning a number of matches for Covington were Jackson Shiverdecker (132), David Robinson (145, 2 pins), Luke Brown (145, pin), Caleb Miller (160, pin), Ricky Stephan (220, pin), Hayden Barker (220, pin) and Scott Blumenstock (285).