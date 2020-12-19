Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 12

THEFT: Wallet stolen out of a vehicle in the 1200 block of Peters Avenue overnight.

THEFT: Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Williams Street.

THEFT: Stephen Tanner, 30, of Dayton, was charged with theft at McDonald’s.

OPEN CONTAINER: Cody Fuller, 26, of Troy, was charged with an open container at the West Main Street Shell station.

Officer responded to the gas station following a report of an unresponsive subject in a vehicle.

INDUCING PANIC: Holly Snyder, 35, at large, was charged with inducing panic in the 300 block of West Market Street.

She was revived by medics and transported to the hospital following an apparent overdose.

PROPERTY: Michael Reardon, of Laura, was charged with a fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

Dec. 13

TRESPASS: Juan Soto, 39, of Troy, was charged with criminal damage and criminal trespass at the Stouder Center.

PROPERTY: Gordon Bowers, 38, of West Milton, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an out of county warrant in the 400 block of South Crawford Street. Officers responded to an assist squad report which found a vehicle to have been reported stolen.

POSSESSION: Ethan Burns, 19, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana in the area of West Main and Marybill Drive. Officers found a prescription pill and marijuana in the investigation.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A juvenile called 911 because she was grounded. The juvenile was charged with misuse of 911.

Dec. 14

FALSIFICATION: Isaiah Brandon, 21, of Covington, was charged with obstructing official business and falsification.

WEAPON: Melinda Cress, 35, of Clayton, was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a drug abuse instrument and paraphernalia.

ASSIST AGENCY: OSP and Englewood PD were in pursuit of a vehicle that ended up on the dead-end of Madison Street and the levee.

Dec. 15

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the Main Street Wendy’s for a disturbance. Subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

BUS ISSUE: A driver ran the school bus stop sign in the area of 11 N. Market Street.

THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of Scott Street reported items stolen from her vehicle.

DRONE FOUND: A resident in the 700 block of Branford Road found a drone on the roof of his home.

Dec. 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Criminal damage was reported in the 700 block of Governors Road.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Dorset.

BURGLARY: A report that a home in the 2800 block of New Castle Drive was burglarized for the second time in the past two weeks was filed.

TRESPASS: Christopher Smith, 33, at-large, was charged with vehicle trespass in the 500 block of Staunton Commons.

Dec. 17

INTIMIDATION: Tyler Jones, 35, of Troy, was charged with intimidation of a witness or an attorney.

THEFT: Warren Couch, 37, of Troy, was charged with theft from a Dec. 2 incident.

CONCEALED WEAPON: Phillip Bonner, 23, of Troy, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.