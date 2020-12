PIQUA — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on High Street, south of College around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.

He was reported to be unconscious.

Piqua Fire Department medics were summoned and requested CareFlight but the medical helicopter was not available due to weather conditions.

The patient was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Piqua police have requested a crash reconstruction team to assist with the investigation.