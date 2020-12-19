Monnin retires from HIWT board

TROY — Long time Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Board of Directors Member Jennifer Monnin retired from the institute’s board on Nov. 13.

Monnin was elected to the board in 2011 as a trustee of the institute. During her tenure, the Iinstitute grew with a 52 booth expansion in 2013, building of the technical center, which was completed in 2016 and a 70-booth renovation in 2017.

According to Monnin, it has been an honor to be part of the HIWT board for so many years and seeing the progress the board has made to help bridge the gap in welder shortage around the world with the best in class training and technology.

“The position I’ve held on the board for the past several years has allowed me to contribute to an industry that will always remain near and dear to my heart. I always tell people that welding is ‘the metal glue that holds the world together.’ I have seen much growth in the school, both from a financial and personnel perspective, and I am truly excited about the progress and future outlook,” Monnin said. “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a strong and dedicated team and to continue my insight into the industry. I will always cherish the friendships I have gained while serving on the Board, which leaves me confident that the school is in good hands with the very competent and talented individuals that makeup the Board. I look forward to hearing of the continued success of HIWT and look forward to watching the Institute continue to progress in the years to come.”

“Jennifer was a very active board member for nine years and her contributions to the institute were greatly valued. During her time we have accomplished so much for our mission and the education of our students and we are thankful for her support. Her industry insight and knowledge of the school will be greatly missed and we wish her well in her continued endeavors,” president and CEO Scott A. Mazzulla said.