Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 11

OVI: A subject was charged with OVI following a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch in the area of Lightner Boulevard and South County Road 25-A, Monroe Twp. Anthony Cobb, 49, of Troy, was charged with OVI.

NEIGHBOR DISPUTE: A resident in the 5700 block of West Monroe-Concord, Union Twp., requested a deputy in regards to questions about property lines. A neighbor cut down a tree that had fallen onto the reporting party’s property.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 6500 block of Bethelville Drive, New Carlisle. The reporting party said her wallet and credit card were missing after her vehicle had been gone through overnight. The card was used at Meijer shortly after the incident.

Dec. 12

OVERDOSE: A female was revived by Narcan and refused to go to the hospital in the 600 block of East Main Street, Bradford.

THEFT: A gun was reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Loy Road, Springcreek Twp.

THEFT: A resident in the 5700 block of East State Route 36, Brown Twp., reported items missing from his vehicle.

OVI: Adam Durand was cited for OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the area of Eldean Road, Concord Twp.

THEFT: Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Troy-Sidney Road, Staunton Twp.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 600 block of Barnhart Road, Concord Twp., reported a double pane sliding glass door was broken with a brick.

FRAUD: The reporting party from Concord Twp. reported a subject claimed to be part of the sheriff’s office requesting personal information. Report was taken.

Dec. 13

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the former Kmart building in Piqua in reference to a burglary complaint. After further investigation, there were six windows that were shattered in the entrance of the building. The manager of the property stated that nothing was stolen and there was only damage to the windows.

FRAUD: A resident in the 6700 block of South Rangeline Road, Union Twp., reported someone used their identity to file for unemployment.

Dec. 14

BURGLARY: A resident in the 6100 U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp. reported a burglary.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of North.County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. for an equipment violation. The subject was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Dec. 15

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Springcreek Twp., for a suspected overdose. The male was transported to Kettering Piqua hospital.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Curtwood Drive, Monroe Twp., on a reported a man had paid a man to fix his roof. The male took his $10,000 and never provided the services. Case pending.

FRAUD: A resident of Union Township reported an unknown person used his identity to file unemployment in his name.

FRAUD: A resident of Monroe Township reported a subject had used his identity to set up a loan for $9,000. Report filed.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of South Main Street area of Pleasant Hill. The driver was cited for drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

DISORDERLY: Michael Locker, 32, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage report was filed in the 8000 block of West State Route 55, Union Twp.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 2600 South Rangeline Road, Union Twp. on a neighbor complaint. After further investigation, John Black was warned for failure to confine his dog.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: Aaron Wilcox, 42, of Springfield, was charged with a fifth-degree felony breaking and entering in the 7200 block of East Loy Road in Lostcreek Twp.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 2600 block of U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp. in reference theft report. Upon further investigation, it was found that an unknown person has been going onto the victim’s property. The unknown person has been taking mail from their mailbox and then later being dropped off somewhere on Sullivan Road.