TROY — Marjorie “Marny” L. Pugh, age 94, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at StoryPoint in Troy, Ohio. She was born May 2, 1926 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Fred and Agnes (Morgan) Wadsworth.

She is survived by daughters: Debi Sacks of Glen Echo, MD and Cyndy (Dennis) Burt of Troy; son: Jamie (Kim) Pugh of Ludlow Falls, Ohio; six grandchildren: Brad (Samantha) Pugh, Kati (Ben) Redick, Julie (Sean) Fellers, Gordon Burt, Morgan (Travis) Gulker and Davis Sacks; and six great grandchildren: Mia, Sadie, Emma, Addie, Tripp and Elouise. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband: Robert, in 2016; brother: Robert Wadsworth; and sister: Elizabeth Wadsworth Zimmerman.

Marjorie was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Country Workshop Artists of Troy, Marco Island Art League and Sailing Association of Marco Island and The Troy City Beautification Committee. She was an artist and, as an early member of the Troy Country Workshop, she developed her talent as a skilled ceramicist. Many of her pots are treasured by those who had bought them at the Workshop’s annual sale. After moving to Marco Island, Florida, Marny became involved with the Art League of Marco Island. She was instrumental in developing the Ceramics Program there as well as managing their gift shop and choosing the artists who exhibited at the Art League’s Annual Show and Sale. Along with her husband, Bob, she became an avid sailor. In Marco Island, they joined the Sailing Association (SAMI) and delighted in many fine adventures sailing in the Gulf of Mexico. With family ties to Bruce Beach, Ontario, Canada, Marny spent her childhood summers there. It was truly one of her favorite places on earth. Sharing the family cottage with family and friends was among the favorite of her many joys. We will miss her impish smile and sparkling eyes, to say the least!

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or Country Workshop Artists, c/o Jan Lendino, 1305 Ridgewood Drive, Troy, Ohio 45373.