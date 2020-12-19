Area briefs

Meeting canceled

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Council workshop meeting set for Dec. 22 has been canceled.

City to have fireworks show

PIQUA — The city of Piqua we will be hosting a New Year’s Eve fireworks show.

Th fireworks display will begin at midnight on Dec. 31.

The fireworks will be shot off from the northeast range of town, a different location than the July 4th fireworks. Due to COVID-19, this event is not intended to draw crowds for viewing. This location allows the community to view the fireworks from most households in Piqua. If you are unable to view them from your home, you will also be able to tune into the city’s Facebook page, city of Piqua — Government Page, for a Facebook live video of the fireworks.

Jackson Tube Services, Inc. is sponsoring the event.

City offices to close

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 for the Christmas holiday; city offices will also be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

For Christmas and New Year’s Day, trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for Friday pickups only. For residents who usually have Friday pickup, trash and recycling will be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

For questions related to refuse and recycling pickup, call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at (937) 335-1914.

Library to re-open for inside service

COVINGTON — The J.R. Clarke Public Library will reopen with regular inside service hours on Monday, Dec. 21. Masks will be required for everyone, but please remember that some people, whether staff or patrons, cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.

Holiday craft bags are available for children ages 5-12 until they are gone. Staff asks that only the children in this age group pick up the bags.

The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 and resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 28. JRC will close for New Year’s Eve at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and remain closed on New Year’s Day. The library will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ballet demonstration available

TROY — Every year, Ballet Shreffler performs a ballet demonstration to a packed house for Hayner’s Holiday Open House celebrations. The 2020 demonstration will be a video recording in hopes that it will be even more accessible to a wider audience.

Ballet Shreffler was one of the very first classes to be available when the Hayner became a cultural center in 1976. Cyndy has been teaching ballet at the Hayner for over 40 years. She has taught hundreds of Miami Valley youngsters the basics of ballet principles and form.

You can view the demonstration until Jan. 3 on the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org.