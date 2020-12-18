Troy man charged for possession of child porn

MIAMI COUNTY — John Stroughton, 40, of Troy, has been charged with two counts of second-degree felony and three counts of fourth-degree pandering obscenity involving a minor by Troy Police Department.

According to records, the incidents occurred in July 2017, July 2018, August 2019, September 2019, and October 2019.

Stroughton was arraigned on the charge on Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty. Miami County Municipal Court Judge Sam Huffman set bond at $250,000 per second-degree felony and $100,000 for each fourth-degree charge.

A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 23. Stoughton remains in the Miami County Jail.