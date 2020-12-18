Troy Foundation approves grants

TROY — During the December meeting, The Troy Foundation approved grants totaling $239,004 to 21 organizations. The grants will be used in support of the Foundation’s mission to improve the quality of life for our community by connecting donors to charitable causes for a better tomorrow. Grants were awarded from the Foundation’s General Fund and from funds administered by the Foundation to support specific fields of interest of our donors.

General Fund grants:

Miami County Educational Service Center received $861.40 toward the purchase of updated, engaging and evidence based speech therapy materials for preschoolers with special needs.

Troy Christian Junior High and High School was granted $879vto purchase a 3-D printer for advanced technology classes.

Troy Christian Elementary School was awarded $1,340 for the third-grade Chromebook project.

The New Path, Inc. was granted $1,500 for the purchase of six wireless tablets that can be used with the PantryTrac web-based software program partnering with Shared Harvest Food Bank to track individuals and families that use the pantry.

Child Care Choices was awarded a $2,000 grant for support of the Story Lady program for Troy residents.

Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau received $2,000 toward a regional market research survey to provide valuable information on tourism in Miami County.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center was granted $4,600 for the Downtown Troy Summer Music Series and Fridays on Prouty in 2021.

National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc. will utilize $5,000 for the Camp Invention, Troy, OH; K-6 Out-of-school STEM enrichment program for underserved children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton was awarded $5,000 for Keeping Families Close, a program designed to keep families together during a child’s hospitalization stay.

Troy High School Softball Parents Association was granted $6,000 toward improving the safety and general overall conditions of the Market Street Softball field.

Troy Baseball Parents Association received $6,680 for improving the facilities at Market Street Field.

American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter received $7,500 for the Home Fire Campaign in Troy for support of their disaster relief services.

Boy Scots of America, Miami Valley Council will utilize a $7,500 grant for support of the young men and women in Troy who will benefit from the values based Scouting program.

First United Church of Christ was awarded $8,000 to be used toward for the Weekend Backpack Food Program that provides bags of food each weekend for students at six elementary building in the Troy City School District and two head start classes all year.

Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church received $9,000 for the Lunch Program that serves lunch 4 days a week to any individual or family in the Troy area needing a meal.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley was awarded $10,000 to be used for Mentor Troy to continue to provide quality one-to-one mentoring to Troy youth who face adversity.

Joshua Recovery Ministries, Inc. received $20,000. for the operations of a level 2 Men’s Recovery house in Troy.

Troy Community FM- Power 107.1 WTJN was awarded a $30,000 grant awarded to continue the operations and mission of Power 107.1 to empower non-profit organizations.

Troy Recreation Association, Inc. was awarded $32,978 for a roof replacement project.

Troy Community Works will utilize a $48,165.60 grant towards the historic renovation of the Coleman-Allen Saidleman (CAS) Building downtown Troy.

From the General Fund ($29,422) and the Lucy Fund ($578)

Health Partners Free Clinic was granted $30,000 to provide health and well-being services to the uninsured and underserved residents in Troy.

The Distribution Committee meets quarterly to review grant applications. Only organizations with a 501(c)3 status are eligible to apply. For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 for review at the March meeting.