Tippecanoe boys stay unbeaten with win over Troy

TROY — The Troy boys basketball team may not have executed the way coach Mark Hess had hoped.

But, that may not have made much difference against a talented Tippecanoe team Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center.

The Red Devils improved to 5-0 in an 83-37 victory that dropped the Trojans to 4-2.

“That’s a really good team,” Hess said about Tippecanoe. “There is no question about that. They are just so good in transition.”

Tippecanoe coach Adam Toohey was even impressed with his team’s performance.

“We are really good in transition,” he said. “We are so explosive. The great thing is it is fueled by our defense. That (Troy) is the second best team in the league. They were coming off knocking off Vandalia Wednesday.”

Ironically, with Shaeden Olden scoring 10 points in the opening period, Troy closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to get within 14-13.

“We wanted them (Troy) to shoot threes (3-point field goals), but they hit a couple of them in the first quarter,” Toohey said. “I really don’t remember what I said (between quarters).”

As has been the case in Tipp games all year, things turned quickly.

Ben Knostman and Zach Frederick combined for 17 second quarter points as Tipp opened a 42-18 lead in the second quarter and never looked back.

“I wasn’t really thinking much about the score in the second quarter,” Toohey said. “I looked at the scoreboard about a minute before half and it was like, wow this is going to be a 30-point quarter. I think we outscored them 28-5 in the quarter.”

The Red Devils shot 67 percent from the floor in the first half (16 of 24), with five 3-pointers.

“They are just so good in transition,” Hess said. “They get the ball in (Ben) Knostman’s hands and they are tough to stop. They do (have a lot of guys who can score). It is not just one or two guys you can focus on.”

And it is almost like facing the Kansas City Chiefs in football. Your best defense is a patient offense.

“You kind of need to grind it out more against them,” Hess said. “We were taking some quick shots. Early in the game, we had some good looks and just didn’t knock them down.”

As always, it was a balanced attack for Tipp.

Knostman had 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Gavin Garlitz also had 16 points.

Frederick had 13 points and seven rebounds, Standley Clyne scored 11 and Cole Coppock added 10.

Jaden Owens had 10 points and five rebounds for Troy and Olden added 10 points and four rebounds.

Tipp was 33 of 51 from the floor for 65 percent and nine of 10 from the line for 90 percent.

Troy was 14 of 55 from the floor for 25 percent and four of six from the line for 67 percent.

Tipp won the battle of the boards 31-19 and had 11 turnovers to Troy’s 12.

Ironically, the two teams play again Wednesday at Tippecanoe.

“It would be tough to repeat this performance,” Toohey said. “I am sure Troy will throw some different stuff at us next time.”

Hess hopes it will be a different outcome.

“We will see,” he said. “That is a really good team. We know we still have things to work on. We need to work hard and get ready for that one.”

After a night where any teams would have had trouble staying with the Red Devils.