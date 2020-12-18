Suspect crashes following pursuit

PIQUA — A pursuit that began in Piqua ended nearly 20 minutes later, back in Piqua, with the suspect crashing into another vehicle.

A Piqua officer witnessed a pickup truck running a stop sign shortly before 7:30 p.m. Lt. Jeremy Weber attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the driver took off.

The chase soon left the city limits, heading west on Brown Road. Amid frequent updates from Weber documenting traffic to be light-to-none, the chase reached speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. Weber also noted numerous times that the suspect was driving left of center and erratically.

As additional police units from Piqua, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, worked to seal off avenues of escape, Weber directed police units to close in on the suspect.

As the chase made its way north, then east, back toward Piqua, Weber reported the suspect slowing to speeds of 20-35 miles per hour.

When the vehicle reached R.M. Davis Drive, officers were able to deploy “Stop Sticks” to puncture the suspect vehicle’s tires.

After striking the Stop Sticks, the chase slowed to as low as 10 miles per hour.

The pursuit turned on to McKinley Ave. where the suspect crashed his vehicle into another pickup truck at Grant Street.

Officers immediately requested a medic unit and an engine from Piqua Fire Department.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody, then transported to an area hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.

The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was found to have an arrest warrant. She was issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect refused treatment.

The suspect is currently facing charges of OVI and Fleeing/Eluding. Additional charges may be filed.

Piqua police are continuing to investigate the incident.