PIQUA — Richard “Dick” C. Feightner, age 90, of Piqua went home to be with his Lord and Savior on at 5:46 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Grandview Hospital, Dayton, OH. He was born in Lorain, OH on August 9, 1930 to the late John W. and Myrle (Berry) Feightner. On June 2, 1951 in Lorain, he married Connie (Freisenbruch) Feightner and she survives

Dick is also survived by one son and daughter-in-law; Richard D. and Tonna Feightner, Piqua; two daughters and sons-in-law: Patti D. and Richard Jones, Hudsonville, MI and Michelle and Keith Grewe, Lexington, KY; one sister: Janice Keller, Springfield, MO; and five grandchildren: Rikki Feightner, Piqua; Erin Jones, Astoria, OR, Brittney Klamer, Hudsonville, MI, Kristen Grewe, Austin, TX, and Allison Grewe, Louisville, KY; two great-grandchildren: Rodney Klamer and Phillip Klamer. He was preceded in death by one brother.

Dick graduated from Lorain High School in 1949. He was a member of Piqua Church of the Nazarene, formerly of Grace United Methodist Church, Piqua. Dick worked as a volunteer team leader for Christian Services International for eight years in Haiti, Jamaica, Canada and with home missions in Virginia, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arizona and Kentucky. He also worked in many areas in his local church. Dick was the Post Commander for the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. After 27 years, he retired as the Staff Lieutenant from the West Central District #5. Dick also was a Law Enforcement Instructor at Upper Valley Joint Vocational School for 9 years. He was an active member of The Gideon’s. Dick proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Lincoln Robinson, Pastor Steve Spoon, and Rev. Jack Chalk officiating. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington, OH with full military honors being presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11-1 on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 South Sunset Street, Piqua, OH 45356 or Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

