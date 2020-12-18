TIPP CITY — Penelope A. “Penny” Thuma, age 80 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home. Born February 26, 1940 in Tipp City, OH to Carl and Geneva {Fry} Krieger, who precede her in death.

Penny is survived by her loving husband of 60 ½ years; Ronald Thuma, Tipp City, son; Kirk (Tina Stidham) Thuma, Tipp City, OH and daughter; Stacee (Dennis) Shilts, Two Rivers, WI. Also surviving are sister; Sharon Reese, Indianapolis, IN, brother; Darel (Betsy) Krieger, Indiana, 3 grandchildren; Joshua & Cameron Shilts and Kaiden Hahn and niece and nephew; Kelly and Shannon Pearson

Penny was a 1958 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and at 1961 graduate of the Ohio State University. She was a member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church. Penny was a 5th grade teacher at Broadway Elementary School; adored by her students and colleagues. Her love for teaching was quite evident to the countless students she taught over the years. Penny also enjoyed reading and crafting. Her greatest love was her family; especially her grandchildren.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Penny to Habitat for Humanity; 150 E. Race St., Troy, OH 45373 or online at www.hfhmco.org A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

