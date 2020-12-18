COVINGTON —Max G. Miller, 88, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born October 18, 1932, in Lima, to the late Winson Jacob and Bernice Laura (Ackerman) Miller. He married Patricia J. (Steiner) Miller on July 4, 1953; she survives.

Max will also be missed and remembered by his three daughters, Laurie (Alan) Deubner of Covington, Tracy (Dave) Stacy of Greenville, Jodi Miller (Sean Tucker) of Lakeland, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Tonda Franklin, Shonda Rawson, Jake Grise, Troy Deubner, Brian Deubner, Aaron Deubner, Ben Stacy, Dana Mwinga, Kenton Stacy, and Jill Willis; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry (Aunalee) Miller of Foley, Fla. He was preceded in death by his siblings, infant James Miller, Wayne Miller in WWII, LaDene Mayberry, and Marvin “Bud” Miller.

Max was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Bradford High School after his career as a science and math teacher. He enjoyed delivering propellers in his retirement job with Hartzell Propeller.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may be left for the family at moorefh.com.