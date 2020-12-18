FREDERICK E. ARCHER

PIQUA — Frederick E. Archie, age 80, of Piqua, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and children by his side at 2:37 on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy. Frederick was born in Troy, OH on December 13, 1940 to the late Edward and Thelma (Maye) Archie. He married Virginia (Bolden) Archie on May 5, 1970.

Frederick is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Archie, Troy; his children: Sharon Bolden, Diana Archie, Jeffrey Bolden, Sammie (Rose) Bolden, Timmy Archie, and Sharon Clemons; siblings: Katie Baker; Shannon Moton, Lillian (Fred) Huggins, Billy Moton, Alvin Moton, and Sonny Maye; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Frederick is preceded in death by his daughter: Frieda Snyder; brothers: Jimmy Archie, David (Connie) Archie, Bobby Moton, and George Archie; sisters: Mary (Willy) Harris, Sharon Moton, Beverly Ann (Roman) Smith, Betty White, and Virginia Maye; brother-in-law: Bruce Wells; and stepfather: William Moton, Sr.

Frederick graduated from Ohio State University, and while attending school, he wrestled and boxed. He was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua. Frederick was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends from 11-1 on Monday at the funeral home.

