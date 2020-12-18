Cowen pleads guilty in drug case

TROY — Ashley M. Cowen pleaded guilty Friday as part of a plea agreement to three drug-related charges in connection to a search warrant executed earlier this year.

Cowen, 36, of Troy, was arrested in March following a search of her Kings Chapel home, at 2407 Waterford Drive, as part of an investigation for possession and sale of cocaine.

As a result of the search, numerous bags of suspected cocaine were seized, which were packaged for distribution, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, weighing scales, pills, drug paraphernalia, cellular telephones, and $4,509 were seized as evidence of drug trafficking.

Cowen’s indictment consisted of six charges in total, including two charges of possession of fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony; one charge of trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, a third-degree felony; one charge of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

As part of the plea agreement, Cowen pleaded guilty Friday to three counts, including the two fentanyl-related charges, as well as trafficking in drugs (cocaine), which comes with a specification of forfeiture of the $4,509 seized during the search.

Also as part of the agreement, the state dropped the remaining counts and agreed to stand silent at sentencing.

According to Judge Stacy Wall, the drug trafficking charge carries a possible sentence in the range of 9 to 36 months in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $10,000, half of that fine being mandatory on a felony three drug offense. The sentence may also include post-release control for up to three years.

The fentanyl-related charges carry a possible sentence in the range of 6 to 12 months, as well as up to a $2,500 fine, for each offense. Because they are drug charges, Wall said, they carry a potential of license suspension for a period of up to five years, which is discretionary.

Wall added that the sentences for each offense may be handed down consecutively or concurrently if all statutory requirements are met.

Another stipulation of the plea agreement was the withdrawal of the motion to suppress submitted on behalf of Cowen, which claimed evidence collected in March during the execution of the search warrant was done so as the result of an unconstitutional search and seizure.

A sentencing hearing was set for Monday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m.