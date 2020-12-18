Central State University Extension partners with Edison State

WILBERFORCE — Presidents from Central State University, Hocking College, Edison State Community College, and Stark State College signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will further advance the mission of Central State University Extension to implement extension outreach and research-based programs in each college’s community.

A key component of the agreement allows Central State Extension to house Regional Coordinators at each campus. Regional coordinators will work with each college president as well as key community stakeholders to design and implement programs based on community need as well as current research.

According to Dr. Subramania I. Sritharan, Interim Dean, College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture and Interim Director, Land-Grant Programs, Central State University became a Land-Grant Institution in 2014. The designation enables Central State to establish and develop Research and Extension programs which focus on sustainable agriculture practices, water resources management, youth development, community and economic development, and health and nutritional disparities.

“According to the most recent US Census, more than 1.7 million Ohioans live in poverty — approximately 15.8 percent of the state,” Sritharan said during his remarks. “The CSU 1890 Land-Grant Extension Program addresses the needs of socially disadvantaged, limited-resourced, and under-served Ohioans through four program areas which include Agriculture and Natural Resources, Community and Economic Development, Family and Consumer Sciences, and 4-H Youth Development and by utilizing Ohio’s existing infrastructure present at local community colleges within each region, we have the opportunity to compliment one-another in serving many of these underserved populations.”

Central State University President Dr. Jack Thomas gave a brief overview of Central State University’s history as a land-grant institution.

“This is truly exciting because as we (Central State) are expanding our footprint across the state of Ohio, partnerships with colleges like Stark, Edison, and Hocking are significant and meaningful. Such partnerships allow us to meet the needs of so many more Ohioans, not only with programs and outreach, but with opportunities for continuing education; ultimately improving the lives of the citizens of this great state,” Thomas said.

“Alongside our overall economic partnerships in Preble and Darke counties, this next level of collaboration with the Central State University Extension Office supports increased options for our Agri-business students in particular, but also forms a foundation for new pathways for all Edison State students in all of our service counties,” Edison State College president Dr. Doreen Larson said. “Central State University President, Dr. Jack Thomas, has certainly hit the ground running and wasted no time in promoting strategic partnerships. The presence of trustees Mehaffie and Fletcher at the signing event speaks volumes in terms of Edison State’s commitment to support of the Agricultural industry in Ohio.”

Attending the Dec. 10 virtual MOU signing from Edison State Community College were:

• Chris Spradlin, Provost;

• Chad Beanblossom, vice president of Regional Campuses;

• Bruce McKenzie, director of Marketing and Communications;

• Marvella Fletcher, vice chair of the board of trustees;

• Darryl Mehaffie, trustee.

To learn more about Central State University Extension contact Dr. Siddhartha Dasgupta, Central State University Extension Associate Director at (937) 376-6625.