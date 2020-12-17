GIRARD — Trudy L. Davidson, 71, of Girard, formerly of Troy, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 in the comfort of the home she shared with her family. Trudy was born January 17, 1949 in Troy, Ohio, a daughter of Laban and Merrill (Hinkle) Jacobson.

She previously worked at Hoxworth Blood Bank for many years, work for which she was very proud. Trudy enjoyed reading, listening to music, studying her Bible, coloring, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Wendell Davidson; her children, Stephanie Davidson, Robin (Andy) Hamrick, Captain (Jennifer) Davidson, and Colleen (Adam) Hernandez, all of Cincinnati; and her sisters, Janet Karr and Jean Miller of West Milton. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. Trudy was most proud of, and apt to brag about, her 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, Ohio, with burial following at Potsdam Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM, prior to services. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.