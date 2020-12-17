ROBIN T. SHOUP

CELINA — Robin “Rob” Theryl Shoup, son of Don and Ruth Shoup was born April 19, 1958 in Miami County, Ohio. He departed this life at 5:45 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home in Celina, Ohio. He was a partner with his brother Randy at H&S Plumbing, West Milton. He is survived by his son Ean; mother and step father Glen Landes; brother Randy and wife Brenda; sister LuAnn and husband Russell Lahman.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Wheelock Cemetery, West Milton.

